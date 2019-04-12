Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun gains momentum at China Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana most successful film of 2018, Andhadhun has impressed the audience in China. After raking in great numbers at the Indian Box Office, the film is on a record-breaking spree at China Box Office.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections, "#AndhaDhun records excellent numbers in its *extended* opening weekend in #China... Superb trending on weekdays... Thu biz is better than Mon, Tue and Wed biz, which is a rarity... Mon $ 1.46 mn, Tue $ 1.42 mn, Wed $ 1.50 mn, Thu 1.56 mn. Total: $ 19.75 mn [₹ 136.64 cr].

#AndhaDhun records excellent numbers in its *extended* opening weekend in #China... Superb trending on weekdays... Thu biz is better than Mon, Tue and Wed biz, which is a rarity... Mon $ 1.46 mn, Tue $ 1.42 mn, Wed $ 1.50 mn, Thu 1.56 mn. Total: $ 19.75 mn [₹ 136.64 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2019

'Andhadhun' stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It is inspired by the 2010 French short film L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner).

The black comedy thriller has been written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. It has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

In India, 'Andhadhun' released on October 5, 2018.

The film has raced past Hollywood blockbuster 'Shazam' starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong and Asher Angel amongst others.