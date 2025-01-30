New Delhi: After BAIDA’s first look left audiences intrigued, the makers have now unveiled the official poster, further amplifying excitement for the upcoming sci-fi supernatural thriller.

While the initial reveal hinted at a gripping cinematic experience with sleek visuals and captivating music, the new poster sets an eerie tone, featuring a man standing beneath a mysteriously arched tree trunk, surrounded by a dense, fog-covered forest.

Directed by Puneet Sharma, BAIDA stars India's beloved storyteller Sudhanshu Rai, Chaipatti’s Shobhit Sujay, and Detective Boomrah’s Manisha Rai, alongside renowned actors Tarun Khanna and Hiten Tejwani. A Panorama Studios nationwide release, BAIDA is set to hit theaters in March this year.

Have A Look At The Post:

The official poster teases, ''An awakened forest, a sinister power and the journey of a man entrapped in a vicious cycle of time & death. Watch the tale of illusion #baida in cinemas on 21 March 2025.''

Sharing some details about what went behind making India’s first sci-fi supernatural thriller Puneet said, “BAIDA is a kind of film, and moreover storytelling, which will be loved by the Indian audience, and we have left no stone unturned in ensuring the authenticity and genuineness of the content.

For example, we roped in local artisans and experts to create three-floor huts that could carry up to approximately 600 kg of weight, without using any metal. The blend of genres like sci-fi and supernatural, along with an essence of the country’s soil, makes BAIDA a unique film for all age groups. We are eager to meet the audience on March 21.”

Sudhanshu, who plays the lead protagonist and is also the writer of the film, added, “BAIDA is a world of illusion, where a man is entrapped in a vicious cycle of life and death by a sinister power. The turn of unexpected events that follow him and the characters he encounters on his path weaves together this story that goes beyond the realms of time & dimensions. Two hours of pure entertainment and a perfect dose of thrill is what I have promised my fans and followers with BAIDA, and I am sure they will be amazed. To all the readers out there, BAIDA kiShubhkamnaayein!”

The film's cast includes Hiten Tejwani, who also shared his insights on the movie and his character. Hiten said, “BAIDA is a very unique film, the kinds we don’t usually see on the big screen in Indian cinema. While it has intriguing elements like time travel and sci-fi, it is by the makers whose compelling storyline is always the real hero of their films. Also, the character I play comes with a baggage of intensity and emotions, and is pivotal in establishing the basic plot of the film.”

“It was absolute fun to shoot the sequences at some remarkable hand-made sets in a village near Gorakhpur. I am sure the audience, including my family, friends and loved ones, will be thrilled when they watch BAIDA in the cinema halls, and experience a storytelling never seen before,” he added.

BAIDA is the first Hindi film to blend sci-fi and time travel with Indian cultural elements like the Sarangi and Sanskrit. Primarily shot in a small village near Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, the film carries a rustic charm while maintaining a contemporary essence.

BAIDA is all set to hit cinemas on 21 March 2025.