Bholaa Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Action Entertainer Crosses Rs 44 Cr On First Weekend

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn and Tabu are back again with action drama ‘Bholaa’ after a successful time at the box office with ‘Drishyam’ series. As the film released in theatres, the moviegoers were quite impressed with the amazing acting skills of Ajay Devgn and Tabu. With powerful performances, grand action sequences and an emotional journey, ‘Bholaa’ has won over the hearts of the audiences.

In fact, a lot of the fans hailed the action scenes done by Ajay. The film has also been performing well at the box office and has picked up pace after a rather slow start. The film has seen a massive jump on Sunday with all centers getting increased footfalls, earning 13.48 cr. The film earned a total of Rs 44.28 Cr over the four days. Bholaa is expected to sustain the buzz and continue growing over the week.

Here’s a look at box office break down of the film

Thursday: Rs 11.20cr

Friday: Rs 7.40cr

Saturday: Rs 12.20cr

Sunday: Rs 13.48cr

Grand Total: Rs 44.28cr

The film is also competing with Ranbir and Shraddha’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar’ which has been running in the theaters for more than 3 weeks now. Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway’ has also been doing well at the box office. However, ‘Bholaa’ is expected to perform well in the coming weeks considering that it’s a mass entertainer.

`Bholaa` is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit `Kaithi`. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Bholaa marks Ajay`s fourth directorial film after `U, Me aur Hum` in 2008, `Shivaay` in 2016, and `Runway 34` in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.