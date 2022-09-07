'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' and 'The Kashmir Files' remains the biggest hit of 2022

New Delhi: The year 2022 has been a very crucial year for Bollywood to not just bring back the lost vibe of its existence but also recover from the dull condition of the box office, which was drastically hit post the pandemic. Where almost every big player in the industry has brought their film to the audience, they have not been able to convert this into a box office success, especially films like Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chadda' or Vijay Deverekonda's 'Liger'.

Among these, the releases which have done wonders at the box office are 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which went on to win big at the box office, earning much more than their invested amount.

While the audience was also eagerly waiting to witness a blast of entertainment from Bollywood, there weren't many films that stood strong on their expectations. If we look at the films that have actually brought a fair return on their budget, they would be Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan. These two films are the only films that not only proved profitable for the producers but also brought back the lost charm of the theaters.

A closer look into its investment and return on it reveals that The Kashmir Files were made on a budget of around 25 Cr but collected around 340 Cr at the global box office window.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is another film that was made on a budget of around 70 Cr. but collected a huge figure of around 266 Cr. worldwide. This has certainly shown that the best and smartest investment anyone can make is in good content, which has been proved with these films excelling at the box office while sidelining all the big films with big budgets.