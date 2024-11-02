Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Creates Sensation: Cinemas Respond To High Demand With Extra Late-Night Shows!

New Delhi: The much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally debuted in theaters, and it’s creating quite a sensation among audiences. With Kartik Aaryan reprising his popular role as Rooh Baba, the film is receiving rave reviews and captivating viewers, prompting cinemas to add extra late-night screenings.

The excitement surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is palpable, as fans have expressed overwhelming enthusiasm for the film. In response to this surge in demand, theaters are now offering additional late-night shows, with screenings at 12 AM, 1 AM, and even 3 AM. This move underscores the film's potential to become one of the biggest box office hits of the season.

BREAKING NEWS: In response to unprecedented demand, cinemas have added extra late-night shows for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 at 12 AM, 1 AM and 3 AM! The hype is real, and this is unstoppable! pic.twitter.com/GPIJvg0NJV — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) November 1, 2024

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film continues the legacy of Bollywood's beloved horror-comedy franchise. Alongside Aaryan, the cast features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan as the original Manjulika, and Madhuri Dixit, promising a blend of thrills and laughter just in time for Diwali.

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 takes its place in cinemas, it appears set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with spooky fun.