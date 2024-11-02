Advertisement
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Creates Sensation: Cinemas Respond To High Demand With Extra Late-Night Shows!

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' generates massive excitement, leading cinemas to add extra late-night showings due to overwhelming demand.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Creates Sensation: Cinemas Respond To High Demand With Extra Late-Night Shows! (Image: X)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally debuted in theaters, and it’s creating quite a sensation among audiences. With Kartik Aaryan reprising his popular role as Rooh Baba, the film is receiving rave reviews and captivating viewers, prompting cinemas to add extra late-night screenings.

The excitement surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is palpable, as fans have expressed overwhelming enthusiasm for the film. In response to this surge in demand, theaters are now offering additional late-night shows, with screenings at 12 AM, 1 AM, and even 3 AM. This move underscores the film's potential to become one of the biggest box office hits of the season.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film continues the legacy of Bollywood's beloved horror-comedy franchise. Alongside Aaryan, the cast features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan as the original Manjulika, and Madhuri Dixit, promising a blend of thrills and laughter just in time for Diwali.

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 takes its place in cinemas, it appears set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with spooky fun.

