Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik to make her Bollywood debut in 'Ardh' with Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani!

Actor Rubina Dilaik, best known for winning the 14th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss', is set to make her big-screen debut with the upcoming film 'Ardh'.

File photo

Mumbai: Actor Rubina Dilaik, best known for winning the 14th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss', is set to make her big-screen debut with the upcoming film 'Ardh'.The project marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal. "Ardh" also features popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani and "Hungama 2" actor Rajpal Yadav.

Muchhal took to Instagram and shared a collage of the actors along with the film announcement.

 

"Ardh" is scheduled to start filming in September.

Before winning "Bigg Boss" season 14, Dilaik, 33, was already a popular face on Indian television, courtesy shows like Zee TV's "Choti Bahu" and "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" (2016) on Colors TV.

