Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik to make her Bollywood debut in 'Ardh' with Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani!

Mumbai: Actor Rubina Dilaik, best known for winning the 14th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss', is set to make her big-screen debut with the upcoming film 'Ardh'.The project marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal. "Ardh" also features popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani and "Hungama 2" actor Rajpal Yadav.

Muchhal took to Instagram and shared a collage of the actors along with the film announcement.

"Ardh" is scheduled to start filming in September.

Before winning "Bigg Boss" season 14, Dilaik, 33, was already a popular face on Indian television, courtesy shows like Zee TV's "Choti Bahu" and "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" (2016) on Colors TV.