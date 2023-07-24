Bollywood Actors With Most Flops: This 80s Superstar, Once Known As Poor Man's Amitabh Bachchan, Gave 180 Flop Films

New Delhi: Its no hidden truth that it takes several years of hard work and effort for an actor to reach stardom. However, all that fame and hardwork can go waste if their choice of films or projects fails to deliver. While it is important to remember that success and failure in Bollywood can be subjective and can vary from person to person, there have been some Bollywood actors who have experienced a number of box office flops throughout their careers. However, it's worth noting that even the most successful actors, with the likes of Raj Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, have had their fair share of failures. We take a look at some of the B-Town actors who is credited with the most flops in their career.

Mithun Chakraborty, fondly referred to as 'Mithun Da', is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood during the 80s. It was the time when the Hindi film industry was dominated by the 'Angry Young Man' Amitabh Bachchan. During this time, Mithun was often tagged as the poor man's Amitabh Bachchan. While he has delivered many successful films, he has also been a part of some movies that didn't perform well at the Box Office. As per several reports, Mithun, who worked in over 300 films, tops the list of actors with the most flops, with his 180 films declared a dud at the Box Office.

Jeetendra, who was the second highest-paid actor in Bollywood during the 80s, appeared in over 225 films, out of which 121 were flops. He stands second in the list.



B-Town's favourite Dharam Paji aka Dharmendra acted in a total of 306 films and has 99 flops over his career.

Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar, a versatile actor known for his consistent work ethic, has also had his share of films that didn't perform well financially. However, he continually delivers hits too and has become one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood.

Rounding off the top five are Rishi Kapoor with 76 and Govinda with 75 flop films respectively.

It's important to remember that success in the film industry is not solely determined by the number of hits or flops, as quality and personal preferences also play a significant role. These superstars have proved their talent and stardom with their overall body of work throughout their careers.