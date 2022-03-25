Bollywood Life Awards 2022: Watch star-studded ceremony LIVE; check winners and nominees here

New Delhi: The much-awaited Bollywood Life Awards 2022 are finally here and excitement is soaring high as fans eagerly watch to see if their favourite nominee took home the award.

The award-function began live-streaming on YouTube and Bollywood Life's website on March 25 at 10:00 am.

The jury which will decide the most deserving nominee in different categories consist of a talented and highly experienced bunch such as Abhishek Banerjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Urvashi Dholakia, Shantanu Maheshwari, Aashiesh Sharma, Tina Dutta, Akshaye Rathi, Ramesh Bala, Mayur Puri, Abhishek Dogra.

The show will also have a fan jury consisting of Shashikala Kataria and Smita Gogoi Naveen Yerradia.

Apart from these big names, celebrities will also join the award show.

Along with the award ceremony, there will be panel discussions which will cover contemporary issues and topics in entertainment with perspectives from many creators, actors and directors.

The speakers at the discussions include - Shivangi Khedkar, Madalsa Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ahana Kamra, Flora Saini, Sunny Hinduja, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sonnalli Seygall, Shubhavi Chowski, Shafaq Naaz, Shagun Pandey.

The two sessions that will be held are: "Will OTT become the Box Office of the Digital World?" and "Indian Television Trends 2022".

Here are the nominees for some categories in Bollywood:

Best Film: Sooryavanshi, '83, Bell Bottom, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Antim

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Actress: Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Mahima Makwana, Parineeti Chopra

Best Director: Rohit Shetty, Kabir Khan, Abhishek Kapoor, Ranjeet M Tiwari, Seema Pahwa

Social Media Couple of the year: Ranveer-Deepika, Arjun-Malaika, Sidharth-Kiara, Rajkummar-Patralekha, Katrina-Vicky

There are many more interesting categories; the full list is readily available on the Bollywood Life website.

Coming to the winners, Kartik Aaryan won the award for the Best Actor - Hindi movies (OTT) and Kriti Sanon for the Best Actress - Hindi movies (OTT). For more information on the winners, check out the live stream of the award ceremony.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the Bollywood Life Awards 2022. You can watch them LIVE here.