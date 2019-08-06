close

Super 30

Box Office report: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' to emerge as sixth highest-grossing films of 2019

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', currently at Rs 138.78 crore, will also cross the lifetime business of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Gully Boy'.

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', currently at Rs 138.78 crore, will on Tuesday cross the lifetime business of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Gully Boy', trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported.

Also, 'Super 30' is set to climb up to position #6 in the list of highest-grossing films of 2019, beating 'Gully Boy', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and 'Luka Chuppi'. 

This is 'Super 30's fourth week at the box office and on Monday, the film earned Rs 85 lakh. The weekend collection was over Rs 5 crore.

"'Super 30' will cross lifetime business of 'Gully Boy' today... Will emerge sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019... [Week 4] Friday 96 lakh, Saturday 2.10 crore, Sunday 3.22 crore, Monday 85 lakh. Total: Rs 138.78 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Here's the box office report of 'Super 30':

'Super 30' chronicles the inspiring story of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, also the founder of the Super 30 educational programme. He trains 20 underprivileged IIT-JEE aspirants to crack the entrance exam. Hrithik plays Anand Kumar in the Vikas Bahl-directed film. 

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 'Super 30' also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, Pankaj Tripathi and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

