हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan surprise fans with FIRST look!

The makers of the film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' shared the first look of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan from the film on social media and fans are obsessed with it. 

Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan surprise fans with FIRST look!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films dropped the first look at the characters in the much-awaited rom-com 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' on Saturday leaving fans in a tizzy. 

'Bunty Aur Babli' will be back on-screen with a sequel after 16 years featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and young stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. 

The teaser of the comedy-drama released on Friday (October 22) and featured a fun tussle between the OG stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and the newbies Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. 

 

Now, in the first look pictures, we're introduced to 'Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj' played by Rani and a railway ticket collector essayed by Saif. 

Rani looks super stylish in a blue churidar and matching funky cap. Meanwhile, Saif has done a stellar job transforming himself into his role and even gained weight for it.

Here are the first looks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

 

Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel of the 2005 blockbuster rom-com 'Bunty Aur Babli' starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. In the second part, 'Gully Boy's MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari are playing the lead roles.

The film will be directed by Varun V Sharma and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. It is et to release in theatres on November 19, 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bunty Aur Babli 2Rani MukerjiSaif Ali KhanAditya ChopraYash Raj FilmsBunty Aur Bablisiddhant chaturvediSharvari
Next
Story

Aditya Chopra to adapt 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' into Broadway musical

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Jammu & Kashmir: 3 police and army personnel injured in terrorist attack