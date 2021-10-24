Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan surprise fans with FIRST look!

New Delhi: The official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films dropped the first look at the characters in the much-awaited rom-com 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' on Saturday leaving fans in a tizzy.

'Bunty Aur Babli' will be back on-screen with a sequel after 16 years featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and young stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

The teaser of the comedy-drama released on Friday (October 22) and featured a fun tussle between the OG stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and the newbies Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

Now, in the first look pictures, we're introduced to 'Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj' played by Rani and a railway ticket collector essayed by Saif.

Rani looks super stylish in a blue churidar and matching funky cap. Meanwhile, Saif has done a stellar job transforming himself into his role and even gained weight for it.

Here are the first looks:

Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel of the 2005 blockbuster rom-com 'Bunty Aur Babli' starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. In the second part, 'Gully Boy's MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari are playing the lead roles.

The film will be directed by Varun V Sharma and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. It is et to release in theatres on November 19, 2021.