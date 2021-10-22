हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji get into fun tiff with newbies Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari! - Watch

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari presented a hilarious and intriguing teaser for the much-awaited and upcoming rom-com 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji get into fun tiff with newbies Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The memorable film 'Bunty Aur Babli' will be back on-screen with its second part 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' after 16 years featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and young stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. 

The teaser of the comedy-drama released on Friday (October 22) and featured a fun tussle between the OG stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and the newbies Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. 

At the beginning of the teaser, Rani and Saif are seen talking to each other about how it has been 12 years since they've acted on-screen together and Rani tells Saif that she really missed working with the actor. 

After the duo are done with their hair and make-up, they get a shocking surprise when they realise that they aren't the only ones playing the roles of Bunty and Babli. There will be another set of Bunty and Babli played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari - this leaves Rani and Saif exasperated!

It's a hilarious sight to watch the two stomp off the set as they ask for the producer to discuss this change with them in their make-up room. All this while Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are eagerly waiting to start the shoot but are kicked off set after the director announces a pack-up.

Take a look at the teaser:

 

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel of the 2005 blockbuster rom-com 'Bunty Aur Babli' starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. In the second part, 'Gully Boy's MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari are playing the lead roles.

The film will be directed by Varun V Sharma and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bunty Aur Babli 2Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaserSaif Ali KhanRani Mukerjisiddhant chaturvediSharvari
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor bags action-packed film 'Bull'

Must Watch

PT1M11S

Ananya Panday reached NCB office