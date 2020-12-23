Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in one word for me, has been a joy: Vaani Kapoor

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor has just wrapped her upcoming project titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kai Po Che!, Rock On!! and Kedarnath fame, the progressive love story has Vaani paired opposite the poster boy of content cinema in India, Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vaani Kapoor was shooting in Ayushmann’s hometown Chandigarh for the film and she feels enriched as a performer after doing this project.

“Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in one word for me, has been a joy! I can't thank Abhishek Kapoor enough to actually believe in me as Maanvi. As an actor, we go through many roles and preparations but this one has been a lot of hard work and all of my heart", she said.

The actress added, “I'm enriched by the experience. Being surrounded by creative geniuses like Abhishek and Ayushmann has been a blessing. It’s a bittersweet moment to wrap up the movie. So, many memories and so many learnings for me which I will keep cherishing. I truly cannot wait to share this film with the audience.”