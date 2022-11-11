CONFIRMED! Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Hera Pheri 3'
Hera Pheri, which was released in 2000, starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Raawal in the lead roles.
- Akshay Kumar to step away from the film 'Hera Pheri 3'
- The film to star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role
- The news was confirmed by actor Paresh Rawal
Mumbai: After the news of Akshay Kumar stepping away from `Hera Pheri 3` made rounds, actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be starring in the comedy film. Paresh confirmed the news on Twitter after a social media user asked the veteran actor if Kartik will be a part of the third installment.
The user asked on Twitter: "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??". "Yes it is true," Paresh replied. Here is the tweet of the actor:
Yes it’s true . https://t.co/JtdI4Yp2nb — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 11, 2022
`Hera Pheri`, which released in 2000, is a comedy film. It was directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The movie is a remake of 1989 Malayalam film `Ramji Rao`, which itself was inspired by the 1971 TV movie `See The Man Run`. Over the years, the film has attained a cult status.
The first instalment of Hera Pheri revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam and a landlord Baburao, who in desperate need of money, chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection.
The second installment `Phir Hera Pheri` released in 2006. It stars Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. The central plot draws inspiration from the 1998 film `Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels`.
