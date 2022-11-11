topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AKSHAY KUMAR

CONFIRMED! Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Hera Pheri, which was released in 2000, starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Raawal in the lead roles.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 04:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Akshay Kumar to step away from the film 'Hera Pheri 3'
  • The film to star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role
  • The news was confirmed by actor Paresh Rawal

Trending Photos

CONFIRMED! Kartik Aaryan to star in 'Hera Pheri 3'

Mumbai: After the news of Akshay Kumar stepping away from `Hera Pheri 3` made rounds, actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be starring in the comedy film. Paresh confirmed the news on Twitter after a social media user asked the veteran actor if Kartik will be a part of the third installment.

The user asked on Twitter: "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??". "Yes it is true," Paresh replied. Here is the tweet of the actor:

`Hera Pheri`, which released in 2000, is a comedy film. It was directed by Priyadarshan. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The movie is a remake of 1989 Malayalam film `Ramji Rao`, which itself was inspired by the 1971 TV movie `See The Man Run`. Over the years, the film has attained a cult status.

The first instalment of Hera Pheri revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam and a landlord Baburao, who in desperate need of money, chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection.

The second installment `Phir Hera Pheri` released in 2006. It stars Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. The central plot draws inspiration from the 1998 film `Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels`.

Live Tv

Akshay KumarHera Pheri 3Paresh RawalKartik AaryanSuneil ShettyPriyadarshan

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup