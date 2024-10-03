Dhoom 4: Ayan Mukerji To Direct Ranbir Kapoor Starrer After War 2: Report

Mumbai: There have been several reports doing the rounds of Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead role in Dhoom 4. It is claimed Aditya Chopra has all the plans to cast Ranbir and even the Animal actor has agreed to it. And now the latest buzz is that Ayan Mukerji who is already directing YRF’s War 2 casting Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani will be taking charge of direction for Dhoom 4 as well. As per reports in several portals, Ayan Mukerji will be directing friend Ranbir Kapoor and this collaboration between the dynamic duo has always proved super hit.

As Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised for Dhoom 4 reported by Bollywood Hungama, there are several names of the actress that has been doing the rounds to play the actor’s leading lady. And one name is Kriti Sanon, the fans are only wishing to see this new Jodi onscreen.

Ranbir Kapoor has interesting lineups ahead, including Dhoom 4. Ranbir is currently gearing up for Ramayan along with Sai Pallavi helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Along with these films he has signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park and Brahmastra 2 and 3. He will also be playing a significant role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.