Dhoom 4: Ayan Mukerji To Direct Ranbir Kapoor Starrer After War 2: Report
Ranbir Kapoor’s friend Ayan Mukerji will be directing him in Dhoom 4, according to the latest reports.
Trending Photos
Mumbai: There have been several reports doing the rounds of Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead role in Dhoom 4. It is claimed Aditya Chopra has all the plans to cast Ranbir and even the Animal actor has agreed to it. And now the latest buzz is that Ayan Mukerji who is already directing YRF’s War 2 casting Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani will be taking charge of direction for Dhoom 4 as well. As per reports in several portals, Ayan Mukerji will be directing friend Ranbir Kapoor and this collaboration between the dynamic duo has always proved super hit.
#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Krishna Acharya will not direct #Dhoom4. Currently, #AyanMukerji is the front runner to helm the reboot as @YRF is very impressed with the output of #WAR2.
Meanwhile, #RanbirKapoor is locked to lead the fourth part of Dhoom franchise. pic.twitter.com/DNDdnQvFa5— LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 1, 2024
Confirmed - #Dhoom4 stars #RanbirKapoor as the hero
- There were talks with #Suriya who played the villain in this film.
- Wating Official Announcement #Kanguva #Suriya44 #Suriya45 https://t.co/V4z3xFR2AN — जिद्दी लड़का (@Ankush_0_) September 28, 2024
Get ready for the ultimate thrill ride! #Dhoom4 is coming to set your screens on fire! Who's excited to see Ranbir Kapoor in action?
pic.twitter.com/4WHDb1UZPb — (@PublicHaiHum) September 28, 2024
As Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised for Dhoom 4 reported by Bollywood Hungama, there are several names of the actress that has been doing the rounds to play the actor’s leading lady. And one name is Kriti Sanon, the fans are only wishing to see this new Jodi onscreen.
We want this pair in Dhoom 4 #Ranbirkapoor #Kritisanon #Dhoom4 pic.twitter.com/mDsWZPt6mE — Abhi (@MakkaarRk) October 2, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor has interesting lineups ahead, including Dhoom 4. Ranbir is currently gearing up for Ramayan along with Sai Pallavi helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Along with these films he has signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park and Brahmastra 2 and 3. He will also be playing a significant role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv