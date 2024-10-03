Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801874https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/dhoom-4-ayan-mukerji-to-direct-ranbir-kapoor-starrer-after-war-2-report-2801874.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DHOOM 4

Dhoom 4: Ayan Mukerji To Direct Ranbir Kapoor Starrer After War 2: Report

Ranbir Kapoor’s friend Ayan Mukerji will be directing him in Dhoom 4, according to the latest reports.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhoom 4: Ayan Mukerji To Direct Ranbir Kapoor Starrer After War 2: Report Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: There have been several reports doing the rounds of Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead role in Dhoom 4. It is claimed Aditya Chopra has all the plans to cast Ranbir and even the Animal actor has agreed to it. And now the latest buzz is that Ayan Mukerji who is already directing YRF’s War 2 casting Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani will be taking charge of direction for Dhoom 4 as well. As per reports in several portals, Ayan Mukerji will be directing friend Ranbir Kapoor and this collaboration between the dynamic duo has always proved super hit. 

As Ranbir Kapoor has been finalised for Dhoom 4 reported by Bollywood Hungama, there are several names of the actress that has been doing the rounds to play the actor’s leading lady. And one name is Kriti Sanon, the fans are only wishing to see this new Jodi onscreen.

Ranbir Kapoor has interesting lineups ahead, including Dhoom 4. Ranbir is currently gearing up for Ramayan along with Sai Pallavi helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Along with these films he has signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park and Brahmastra 2 and 3. He will also be playing a significant role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK