Did You Know Salman Khan Had No Qualms About Sushmita Sen’s Towering Height In ‘Biwi No.1’

'Biwi No.1', a comedy classic starring Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Karisma Kapoor, is making a nostalgic return to theaters on November 29, 2024. Originally released in 1999, the film remains a fan favorite for its entertaining narrative, unforgettable songs, and stellar performances. However, behind the scenes, there’s a lesser-known story about Salman Khan’s gracious attitude toward co-star Sushmita Sen’s towering height.

Initially, Govinda was set to star in the film but bowed out after a disagreement with Sushmita Sen. Salman Khan stepped in without hesitation, and his professional attitude set the tone for the production. Despite Sushmita’s height towering over him, Salman embraced the pairing, proving that screen presence is about talent, not stature.

The ‘Chunari Chunari’ Moment

One iconic moment during filming was the chartbuster song 'Chunari Chunari.' Director David Dhawan suggested that Sushmita skip wearing heels, concerned about the height difference. However, Salman insisted she keep them on if she felt comfortable. He even declined the suggestion to wear lifts in his shoes, emphasizing that "performance determines the stature of an actor, not physical height."

This refreshing perspective shone through in their chemistry on-screen. Sushmita Sen's portrayal in the film earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress, while Salman Khan’s comic timing garnered critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Actor in a Comic Role.

'Biwi No.1' not only united Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Anil Kapoor in a single frame for the first time but also became the highest-grossing film of 1999. The Vashu Bhagnani production, known for its lively songs and engaging plot, continues to resonate with audiences, cementing its place as a Bollywood favorite.

As the film returns to the big screen, fans will once again revel in its charm and celebrate the unique pairing of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, a testament to the idea that true talent always stands tall.