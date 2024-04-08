Director Kunal Kemmu And Nora Fatehi Are Overwhelmed With Fans' Love As They Visit A Theatre Amidst Madgaon Express' Success

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express indeed arrived as the big-screen comedy entertainer of the year, which has impressed audiences with its entertainment quotient. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast—Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi which is still winning the hearts of the audience. The evidence of the same was witnessed when director Kunal Kemmu and actress Nora Fatehi visited a theatre and surprised fans during a show of the film. The film is still receiving love and they both reached to surprise the fans.

Director Kunal Kemmu and actress Nora Fatehi received tremendous love from the fans as they visited a theatre during a show of the Madgaon Express. The fans in abundance were seen cheering and taking selfies with the director and the actress. It indeed speaks volumes about the great response the film is receiving from the audience and it has grabbed a strong hold in the theaters.

Madgaon Express has impressed the audiences with its laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to relish on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.