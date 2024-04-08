Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MADGAON EXPRESS

Director Kunal Kemmu And Nora Fatehi Are Overwhelmed With Fans' Love As They Visit A Theatre Amidst Madgaon Express' Success

The evidence of the same was witnessed when director Kunal Kemmu and actress Nora Fatehi visited a theatre and surprised fans during a show of the film. The film is still receiving love and they both reached to surprise the fans. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 05:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Director Kunal Kemmu And Nora Fatehi Are Overwhelmed With Fans' Love As They Visit A Theatre Amidst Madgaon Express' Success Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express indeed arrived as the big-screen comedy entertainer of the year, which has impressed audiences with its entertainment quotient. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast—Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi which is still winning the hearts of the audience. The evidence of the same was witnessed when director Kunal Kemmu and actress Nora Fatehi visited a theatre and surprised fans during a show of the film. The film is still receiving love and they both reached to surprise the fans.

Director Kunal Kemmu and actress Nora Fatehi received tremendous love from the fans as they visited a theatre during a show of the Madgaon Express. The fans in abundance were seen cheering and taking selfies with the director and the actress. It indeed speaks volumes about the great response the film is receiving from the audience and it has grabbed a strong hold in the theaters.

Madgaon Express has impressed the audiences with its laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to relish on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?