हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Street Dancer 3D collections

Entertainment News: A look at Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' Box Office collection

Songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' topped the trending charts ever since its release yet the film could not be a crowd puller. 

Entertainment News: A look at Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Street Dancer 3D&#039; Box Office collection

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D'  has failed to live up to the sky-high expectations. Touted as the biggest ever 3D dance film made in India, this Remo D'Souza directorial managed to earn over Rs 74 crore at the Box Office. 

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #StreetDancer3D has almost exhausted its run... An underperformer... [Week 3] Fri 41 lakhs, Sat 76 lakhs, Sun 1.03 cr, Mon 20 lakhs, Tue 17 lakhs, Wed 16 lakhs, Thu 13 lakhs. Total: ₹ 74.22 cr. #India biz.

#StreetDancer3D biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 56.77 cr
Week 2: ₹ 14.59 cr
Week 3: ₹ 2.86 cr
Total: ₹ 74.22 cr
#India biz.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi play pivotal parts in the entertainer. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' topped the trending charts ever since its release yet the film could not be a crowd puller. 

 
 

Tags:
Street Dancer 3D collectionsstreet dancer 3d box office collectionsVarun DhawanShraddha KapoorNora FatehiStreet Dancer 3D
Next
Story

Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Box Office update

Must Watch

PT21M14S

How India changed with ultimate-sacrifice of Pulwama? | Zee Exclusive Report