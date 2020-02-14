Entertainment News: A look at Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' Box Office collection

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' has failed to live up to the sky-high expectations. Touted as the biggest ever 3D dance film made in India, this Remo D'Souza directorial managed to earn over Rs 74 crore at the Box Office.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #StreetDancer3D has almost exhausted its run... An underperformer... [Week 3] Fri 41 lakhs, Sat 76 lakhs, Sun 1.03 cr, Mon 20 lakhs, Tue 17 lakhs, Wed 16 lakhs, Thu 13 lakhs. Total: ₹ 74.22 cr. #India biz.

#StreetDancer3D has almost exhausted its run... An underperformer... [Week 3] Fri 41 lakhs, Sat 76 lakhs, Sun 1.03 cr, Mon 20 lakhs, Tue 17 lakhs, Wed 16 lakhs, Thu 13 lakhs. Total: ₹ 74.22 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2020

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi play pivotal parts in the entertainer. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' topped the trending charts ever since its release yet the film could not be a crowd puller.



