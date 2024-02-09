Exclusive: Ali Abbas Zafar Says 'Bade Miya Chote Miya Is A Real Raw Action Thriller'

New Delhi: Anticipation reaches reaches a fever pitch for the much awaited Eid release ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ZEE India was given an exclusive glimpse of the making of the high octane action thriller which has been shot across London, Scotland, Abu. Dhabi and Jordan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, film brings together two of Bollywood's fittest and perhaps best known action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, for the very first time.

“People often ask me what is this wild, crazy fascination of making big action films, and I don’t have an answer. I usually say that maybe it’s an instinct of feeling scared, an instinct of trying to achieve something which is impossible! In this movie the canvas of action is very real, very raw, very rugged, its going to be a treat for action lovers” said Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film comes 25 years after Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda came together in first Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has two biggest action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together for the first time and we shot the movie with the intention of keeping things real and I can say the action sequences come out as very believable. We hope the audience join the real action on screen by their heroes," said Jackie Bhagnani.

So much so the Producer Vashu Bhagnani said, "Ali had conveyed everything before the film, he said he will avoid using VFX as much as possible. I was really stressed about his approach to make a real raw action film without VFX in today's era."

One of the first Indian crews to shoot across the scenic desert landscape of Wadi Rum in Jordan, Jackie Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment who invited pan India journalists, to explore Jordan, said “we want to bring back the synergy between reporters and film crews, since we all work so closely, everyone should feel part of the film.”

The film will also see Prithviraj Sukumaran play the intriguing antagonist, whose look is yet to be unveiled. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and will hit s screens on Eid April 2024.