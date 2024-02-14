Fact Check: Aamir Khan Was The First To Stumbled Upon The Script Of 'Laapataa Ladies,' Read On

New Delhi: Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies is all set for its arrival on the big screen in the next month and the excitement among the fans is rising at a fever pitch. While the trailer has set the perfect tone for this comedy entertainer, the team is not leaving any chance to take the film to a different audience.

The film made by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan Productions always offers a beautiful script that resonates with the masses as well as the classes, and Laapataa Ladies is going to be no different.

The idea behind its script is as exciting as the film is. Since it is well known that Aamir Khan holds a great knowledge of script and it reflects in his choice of films, it was Aamir Khan who first found the script of Laapataa Ladies written by Biplab Goswami at the Cinestan Script Writing Competition.

The superstar found the script very exciting and interesting and proposed Kiran Rao to direct the film. Even Kiran Rao has said that Aamir Khan is very proud of the script of Laapataa Ladies and the film couldn't have been possible without his support.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan and is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.