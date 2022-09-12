Fans go crazy at Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha's' exclusive trailer screening- Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ has made the fans excited for the release of the film. The filmmakers are leaving no chance to make the experience a bit bigger for its fans and hence, they recently organized an exclusive preview screening of the trailer for the fans a day before its launch.

While the special screening of the trailer was held in 10 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Dubai, Jaipur, New Delhi, and Kolkata, the fans seemed really excited to watch the trailer and couldn’t resist shouting and hailing the film and the cast outside the theatres. Be it Hrithik and Saif’s on-screen clash to its heart-thumping background score and unprecedented action sequences, the fans seem pretty excited about every aspect of the film.

To be surrounded by all your love is truly a blessing! Thank you to all my well wishers across Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore & Dubai for attending the #VikramVedhaTrailer preview and empowering us with your love & cheer. https://t.co/3IWnMQTUuE September 12, 2022

Exclusive preview screenings of the trailer were held for the fans a day before its launch, in 10 different cities. Moreover, the trailer received massive appreciation and acknowledgment from the audience and has raised the bar of excitement to witness the film on the screen.

Watch the trailer -

About the film

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The story of the film is loosely based on the folklore of Vikram-Betal. It features Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) as a tough cop who sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. 'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.