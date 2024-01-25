Fighter Full Movie Leaked: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-Starrer Succumbs To Piracy - Check Deets Here

New Delhi: It's the day when 'Fighter' rocks the silver screens near us. Afterall, the film boasts of a stellar cast comprising of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. As the excitement soars for the much-awaited film, unfotunately, the film has been made available on the day of its release.

According to LatesLY, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It is a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like 'Tiger 3', '12th Fail', 'UT69', 'Aarya 3', 'Koffee With Karan' Season 8, 'Tejas', 'Ghost', 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', 'Bhagavanth Kesari', 'Ganapath', 'Leo', 'Fukrey 3', 'The Vaccine War', 'The Great Indian Family', 'Sukhee', 'Mark Antony', 'The Nun II', 'Jawan', 'Gadar 2', 'Kushi', 'Dream Girl 2', 'Jailer', 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie, 'Carry on Jatta 3', 'Barbie', 'Lust Stories 2', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Never Have I Ever, 'The Kerala Story', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', 'Ponniyin Selvan-2', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', and 'Pathaan' which were leaked online in 2023.

Speaking about the film, Director Siddharth Anand said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January."