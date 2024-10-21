Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Drops New Poster Of Upcoming Film 'Vanvaas'

New Delhi: Ever since the announcement, Zee Studios and Anil Sharma's Vanvaas has generated a lot of buzz and excitement among the audience. Bringing together two powerful forces in the entertainment world—Zee Studios and director Anil Sharma, following their blockbusters like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Apne, and Gadar 2—this is bound to be a one-of-a-kind story to watch out for. Amid the rising anticipation, the makers have released an immensely intriguing poster that compels us to keep an eye on this Christmas to redefine the meaning of family bonds.

The makers of Vanvaas took to social media and shared a captivating poster, further raising our excitement to brace ourselves for its Christmas release. They added the caption:

"This Christmas, get ready to go on a journey that'll redefine the meaning of family bonds. Watch out this space for the #Vanvaas release date announcement today at 12 PM."

Vanvaas will be an intriguing story that explores a timeless theme, echoing an ancient tale where duty, honour, and the consequences of one’s actions shape the course of lives.

Bringing yet another masterpiece from Gadar director Anil Sharma, Vanvaas guarantees a compelling and gripping narrative. The film will star Nana Patekar and Gadar 2 fame Utkarsh Sharma.

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas will be a Zee Studios Worldwide Release.