Gadar 2's Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava Song Out, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Chemistry Is Delight To Watch

New Delhi: The teaser of the iconic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' created quiete a stir amongst the masses, exhilarating them even more to submerge themselves in the world of Tara and Sakina's love story, once again. When the song was first launched with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' became a love anthem in no time and is still one of the most iconic songs in the history of Indian cinema.

Today the makers have launched the reprised version of the global hit with the idea of recreating the magical essence of the original film's music. 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' was an instant classic upon its initial release, and this relaunch seeks to reignite the same nostalgic fervor while adding a modern touch, showcasing the beautiful chemistry between Tara and Sakina even after 22 years.

The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' was originally composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2' started trending on all social media platforms in no time, showcasing the anticipation of the fans. 'Gadar 2' promises to captivate audiences once again with its enthralling storyline, stellar starcast powerful performances, and soul-stirring music.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.