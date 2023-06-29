Viral Video: Bhumi Pedenakar Clicked With Rumoured Boyfriend Yash Kataria, Duo Seen Leaving Airport In Same Car

NEW DELHI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar and businessman Yash Kataria are rumoured to be dating each other for sometime. While the actress prefers to keep her personal life away from the media glare, the buzz is that she is in a relationship with builder Yash. The duo was spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. While Bhumi was dressed up in a black sweatshirt, white joggers which she teamed with white sneaker. She also carried black shades and looked gorgeous as ever. Yash was seen in a white printed tee and denim.



The two were seen getting into the same car and leaving the airport together. While Bhumi is seen making her way to a car in the parking lot, Yash is seen walking separately but soon following her in the same car. They maintain a low-profile as they walked into their car and avoided posing for the cameras. A paparazzo shared a video featuring Bhumi with her rumoured beau on Instagram. As soon as the video was dropped, her fans started dropping in their views on seeing them together. A few others also trolled the actress and dropped some nasty comments.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Drops Glimpse From Los Angeles Vacation, Plays Basketball With Husband Kunal Kemmu

A user wrote, "People need to get it straight that not everyone falls for looks and money ..there is a thing called understanding, vibes matching … real gold diggers and opportunity seekers assembled here."



A fan also wrote, "I think they look good as a couple."

BHUMI PEDNEKAR SPOTTED WITH RUMOURED BEAU YASH KATARIA





Yash is a builder by profession and friends with B-Town celebs like Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani among others.



Bhumi and Yash Katria are rumoured to be a couple for some time. The dup was clicked together at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception in February this year. A video of the two had emerged on social media and went viral on the internet, but was deleted later. Both Bhumi and Yash follow each other on Instagram. However, none of them has confirmed their relationship as of now.



Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah' and Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. Her line-up includes Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak', Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema. She will be teaming up with Arjun Kapoor for the first time in 'The Ladykiller'. The film chronicles the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. She also has a romantic comedy titled Meri Patna Ka Remake, alongside Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh. She has one more film titled Bhakshak in her kitty.



'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', which is reportedly a tentative title, will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor.