हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harami trailer

Harami trailer review: Emraan Hashmi starrer is a dark, hard-hitting saga - Watch

Some brilliant acting chops displayed by the cast. Good to see Emraan Hashmi in an actually never-seen-before avatar.

Harami trailer review: Emraan Hashmi starrer is a dark, hard-hitting saga - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Director: Shyam Madiraju

Ratings: 3.5/5 Stars

Director Shyam Madiraju tells a hard-hitting story exposing the underbelly of street life in Mumbai. The makers have released the trailer and it will blow your mind. It shows youth involved in crime, with love and redemption intertwined. The chaos of Mumbai plays a perfect backdrop to the film as well.

Some brilliant acting chops displayed by the cast. Good to see Emraan Hashmi in an actually never-seen-before avatar. He is the English-speaking crime lord in the movie who will leave you intrigued.

Watch 'Harami' trailer here:

'Harami' will have its world premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival 2020 in South Korea. It has been directed by Shyam Madiraju. The film festival will take place from October 21 to 30th. 

'Harami' features Emraan Hashmi, Rizwan Shaikh, Danshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Machindra Ghadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Durgesh Gupta, Aditya Bhagat, Starr Liu, Diksha Nisha and Adil Khan.

The film is written and directed by Shyam Madiraju. It has been co-written by Shahin Khosravan. 'Harami' has been produced by Brent Maddock, Pravesh Singh Rajput, Dori Zuckerman, Gavin Lurie and Mohit Rastogi.

 

Tags:
Harami trailerEmraan Hashmiharami film
Next
Story

Shakti Kapoor cast as narcotics officer in Sushant Singh Rajput film while daughter Shraddha Kapoor faces NCB heat
  • 60,74,702Confirmed
  • 95,542Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M31S

Is your WhatsApp chat really safe?