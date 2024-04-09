‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ Trailer Launch Was A Star-Studded Affair, Deets Inside

The story of the courtesans of Heera Mandi had enchanted the filmmaker for 14 years. Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal, is the story of six feisty courtesans, called the Queens of Heera Mandi as they navigate love, heartbreak, betrayal as well as the sifting sands of partition and the freedom movement.

Manisha Koirala stars as Mallikajaan, who is revered as Hazoor, a scheming woman who rules Heera Mandi with an iron hand. The actor reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years, since his directorial debut Khamoshi.

“I waited for 28 years for Sanjay to call me. It was a pleasure back then and it is an honour to work with that genius. to just work with him. This show has been made with a lot of love and hard work”.

Sonakshi Sinha plays Fareedan, a woman who is up against Mallikjaan and seeks to reclaim what is hers.

The actor said she was grateful that Sanjay Bhansali offered her a role in Heera Mandi. “The part he has given me nothing can ever top it. No one ever visualised me as playing the character he has given me to play and the way he has presented me as well, has never happened before”.

Aditi Rao Hydari who plays Bibbo, a delicate woman with an infinite strength when it comes to a cause she believes in, confessed that this was the first time the cast was seeing the trailer as well.

“My character is vulnerable, she is a romantic at heart but is also courageous under fire. Sanjay wanted me to play Bibbo, and it is amazing to have a director who nudges you outside your comfort zone.”

Actor Fardeen Khan returns to the screens after 14 years as Nawab Wali, Bibbo’s patron. The actor overwhelmed by the response to his comeback said,” I would like to learn a thing or two on love from my character, who has a charm and a sensibility”.

The show also stars father and son duo, Shekhar Suman and Adhyan Suman in pivotal roles as well.

Heera Mandi will premiere on May 1 on Netflix.