HERA PHERI 3

Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan CONFIRMS OG Trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal’s Return

Responding to Akshay kumar's wish, Acclaimed director Priyadarshan teased fans with an exciting update on 'Hera Pheri 3'.

|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 08:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan CONFIRMS OG Trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal’s Return (Image:@akshaykumar/ Instagram)

Mumbai: And it's happening! 'Hera Pheri 3' will be in the making soon. Yes, you read it right! On the occasion of Priyadarshan's birthday, the ace director said that he is willing to create 'Hera Pheri 3' with actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

Earlier on Thursday, Akshay penned a birthday note for Priyadarshan and shared a candid image with him from the sets of 'Bhooth Bangla'.

The actor wrote, "Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts...both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Responding to Akshay's wish, Priyadarshan teased fans with an exciting update on 'Hera Pheri 3'.

"Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay Kumar. In return I would like to give you a gift, I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3, are you ready Akshay?" He also tagged actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in his post.

Paresh Rawal also expressed his excitement. On X, he wrote, "Dear Priyan ji You are the Mother who brought this divine bundle of joy in this world ! Thanks once again for taking custody of this ever smiling baby! Welcome sir and make the world happy again @priyadarshandir #HeraPheri 3."

Akshay got too excited. He reacted to Priyadarshan's post through his own "miracle miracle" meme.

"Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi Hera Pheri 3 :) @pareshrawalofficial @suniel.shetty @priyadarshan.official," Akshay posted.

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. 

