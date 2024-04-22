Here Are The List Of Movies Addressing Crucial Social Issues ,Check-Out!

Films that make one think are increasingly becoming important in society, even though they address subtle everyday issues that many people often overlook. This article will discuss fine films that go beyond mere entertainment, analyzing deeply themes like; familial responsibilities; domestic abuse; legal challenges; religious dogmas, and gender imbalances among others.

These films touch on important social issues while also acting as platforms for fruitful conversations regarding various subjects including socially acceptable behaviors, morality or lack thereof, and change demand for empathy.

1. Darlings -Netflix

In Darlings, domestic violence is confronted by the director in a new way using humor that borders on darkness and self-examination. The main character who gets abused by her husband has been portrayed as a brave woman. In her quest for the recovery of freedom and dignity, we see how broader issues concerning the empowerment of women are revealed along with societal attitudes to gender-based violence. Humour is used in this film to enable people re-evaluate established narratives around domestic violence and community expectations thereof.



2. Lavaste -ZEE5

Lavaste follows Satyansh, an engineering graduate, as he navigates the harsh realities of Mumbai. Desperate for work to support his family, he takes up the unsettling job of transporting unclaimed dead bodies to the crematory for money. Through this experience, Satyansh confronts a social crisis that forces him to question societal norms and the value of relationships. The film's exploration of familial abandonment and societal neglect serves as a poignant commentary on the consequences of self-centered pursuits and the importance of empathy in a fast-paced urban environment.

3. Bulbbul -Netflix

The movie Bulbbul appears to be a supernatural thriller, it explores issues such as patriarchy, child marriage, and ill-treatment of women. Themovie is directed by Anvita Dutt which exposes the layers of societal norms and traditions that perpetuate gender inequality and injustice, especially in rural areas. Through its chilling storyline, Bulbbul compels its viewership to face uncomfortable truths about wired bias and systematized oppression. The blending of folklore with social commentary in the film makes it an engrossing exploration of gender dynamics as well as cultural norms.

4. OMG: Oh My God! -Youtube

OMG: Oh My God! offers a witty take on how religion has been commercialized and misused in Indian society. Umesh Shukla’s OMG is a critique of popular beliefs and practices that expose the hypocritical nature surrounding religious institutions. With its poignant humor and straightforward storyline, OMG forces one to imagine deeply about their own outlooks on faith along with the effect blind submission may have on societal ethics. As such, this provocative approach by the movie serves as an important reminder to interrogate fixed dogmas and embrace logic when it comes to issues about religious matters.

5. Jolly LLB -Disney + Hotstar

Jolly LLB hilariously and wisely criticizes the Indian judicial system. As a legal matter, this film brings out the many aspects of corruption, oppression, and tribulations that common people go through in this country. Jolly LLB forces us to talk about fairness, integrity, and power in our justice system as it follows the lead character as he seeks redress for an ordinary man. This movie is satirical which helps invoke thoughts from its audience on questioning norms and demanding openness of legal institutions.

8. Kaam Chalu Hai - ZEE5

The Patil family, a modest middle-class family in Sangli, is made up of the homemaker Radha (Gia Manek) and restaurant manager Manoj (Rajpal Yadav). Their daughter Gayatri, also known as Gudiya and portrayed by Kurangi Nagraj, is the center of their universe. She excels in both sports and academics. genuinely adored cricket, which inspires Manoj to aim high for the future. Tragic events, however, derail their hopes as they are about to travel to Mumbai for Gayatri's cricket coaching.

9. Thappad - Amazon Prime Video

Taapsee Pannu plays the lead in the film Thappad, which conveys a strong message. The long-held notion that everything is acceptable in a marriage is called into question by this. Amrita, portrayed by Taapsee Pannu, is publicly humiliated by her husband, Pavail Gulati, by smacking her. She found it disturbing and began to doubt society's norms, her self-worth, and the real purpose of marriage. She files for divorce because she refuses to give up on her goals and, above all, her honor and self-respect. Anubhav Sinha, the film's director, started a discussion regarding gender dynamics and personal autonomy in marriage.

