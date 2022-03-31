हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
'Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Heropanti 2: ‘Nawaz Bhai was the only option to play 'Laila’ says Ahmed Khan on casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui

"Nawaz Bhai was the first and the only option which I thought could portray the character of 'Laila'", says Ahmed Khan.

Heropanti 2: ‘Nawaz Bhai was the only option to play &#039;Laila’ says Ahmed Khan on casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi: Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is famous for bringing to life any character that he plays on screen. Audience is now excited to see him in Tiger Shroff helmed ‘Heropanti 2’. As soon as the trailer of the much-awaited 'Heropanti 2' launched, the audience was surprised to see the new avatar of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as 'Laila'. The action film director Ahmed Khan is all praises for Nawazuddin, who plays the character of ‘Laila’ in the film.

Talking about Nawaz character in the film,  director Ahmed Khan said, "When we started work on 'Heropanti 2', in the scripting stage itself we knew that we need a character, an image, a face, a man with a craft, who can stand against the title. So Nawaz Bhai was the first and the only option which I thought could portray the character of 'Laila'. Otherwise it was a tough one, it would look ugly, it would look over the top, but you see his eyes, you can see the pain of 'Laila'', he said.

Besides this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s directed 'Tiku Weds Sheru’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
'Nawazuddin Siddiquiheropanti 2Tiger ShroffAhmed Khan
Next
Story

'The Kashmir Files' gets censor clearance from UAE and Singapore without any cuts!

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Zee Top 10: Birbhum violence: PM Modi to meet BJP MPs