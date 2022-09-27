Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan set the stage on fire during ‘Vikram Vedha’ promotions- Watch

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan made their first outing together to promote their upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’ along with directors Pushkar & Gayathri in Delhi and Gurugram, on Tuesday. Marking 3 days until the release of their film, the team interacted with a lively crowd at Gurugram's SGT University.

Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan made a dashing entry on stage on the theme song 'Bande', giving the audience a glimpse of the face-off between Vikram and Vedha. The actors hugged it out as they greeted the crowds, leaving the audience cheering after seeing their off-screen camaraderie.

The actors along with directors Pushkar & Gayatri shook a leg with fans on the stage of the SGT University. The team also autographed an advance booked ticket of ‘Vikram Vedha’ for a lucky member of the audience. The event concluded with the team striking the 'Vikram Vedha pose' for a selfie with the crowd.

It's the craze of #VikramVedha!#HrithikRoshan & #SaifAliKhan laughed, danced and shared fabulous moments with Fans during promotion in @SGTUniversity, Haryana.



A exclusive video by @iHrithik himself.



Going to have a interview with him in minutes. Share your questions quickly pic.twitter.com/797EgjmKNM September 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a fun video with Saif Ali Khan as they practiced dancing to the steps of ‘Alcoholia’ at the airport. The video received an instant thumbs up from netizens who were drawn to the banter between the duo.

Watch the dance video here

While Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were promoting their film separately to represent their independent characters in the film, this is the first time that the two actors came together on the same platform.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayathri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. It will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.