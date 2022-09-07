New Delhi: The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’ organized an exclusive preview today for the fans of the cast a full day prior to its official launch on September 8th.

As the audience are eagerly waiting for the big screen entertainer, the previews have taken the excitement amongst the fans to newer levels. Adding to the excitement, the exclusive preview also featured customized messages from the lead cast Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan for the fans in various cities.

While the audience globally awaits the trailer slated to release on 8th September, the makers organized exclusive preview screenings in ten cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar & Dubai.

Ever since the release of the teaser, the anticipation for Pushkar and Gayathri's directorial ‘Vikram Vedha’ has been raging. The trailer has only furthered the anticipation for the film ahead of its release on September 30th.

About the film

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The story of the film is loosely based on the folklore of Vikram-Betal. It features Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) as a tough cop who sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. It is all set to hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.