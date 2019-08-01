close

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' is unstoppable at the box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan ditched his dapper avatar for 'Super 30' and played the role of a teacher. Hrithik transformed himself for the film and ever since his first look had been revealed, fans were eager to watch the superstar on screen.

The film has indeed delivered according to the audience's expectations as it is still witnessing growth at the box office, despite multiple new releases.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#Super30 witnesses growth... Biz on [third] Wed is higher than [third] Mon and Tue... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.47 cr, Sun 5.61 cr, Mon 1.39 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.47 cr. Total: ₹ 130.14 cr. India biz.”

Check out his tweet here:

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30' is a heart-warming tale based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of Anand who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance.

The film also stars Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh in supporting roles.

It has been produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

