IIFA 2022

IIFA 2022 postponed following UAE President's demise, to be held in July

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ailing for a long time, died on Friday. He was 73. He was the eldest son of the UAE's founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. 

IIFA 2022 postponed following UAE President&#039;s demise, to be held in July
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: In the wake of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's death, the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA), which was earlier scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from May 18 to May 22, has been postponed. As per a source, the star-studded affair will now be held on July 14, July 15 and July 16 in Abu Dhabi.

The IIFA organisers decided to re-schedule the event after the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day mourning period across the country starting Friday, May 13, over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. However, an official confirmation is not out yet.

The official Twitter handle of IIFA also mourned the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates. 

"With the sad news of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, passing away we share our deepest condolences with his family and the people of UAE. May God have mercy on him and grant him eternal peace," read the tweet.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ailing for a long time, died on Friday. He was 73. He was the eldest son of the UAE's founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. 

