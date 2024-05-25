Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf And Pashmina Roshan’s Chemistry Sizzles In New Song 'Soni Soni'

The highly anticipated song 'Soni Soni' from the upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound has officially dropped today. Fans and audiences are a buzz with excitement over the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan.

Earlier, the ''Soni Soni'' teaser was released which offered the audience a tantalizing glimpse of the upcoming song. The response has been exceedingly positive, as viewers are captivated by the vibrant and fresh chemistry between the two young leads. With the full song which was dropped yesterday, fans can look forward to a feast for the senses, highlighting both its melodious tune and the undeniable spark between Rohit and Pashmina.

However, the chemistry between Rohit and Pashmina is palpable, Soni Soni" transcends mere melody, infusing the song that stands out not only for its melody but also the sizzling energy and an undeniable bond between the leads. Their portrayals radiate a sense of novelty, involvement, and youthful zest, striking a chord with viewers on a profound level.

Rohit Saraf, already a favorite among many, exudes charisma on screen, which is flawlessly complemented by Pashmina Roshan’s stunning debut performance. Pashmina's beauty and presence infuse a fresh vibrancy into the film, making "Soni Soni" a standout track, establishing her as a rising star to watch.

Watch The Full Song Here:

Ishq Vishk Rebound," a contemporary twist on young love, is set to deliver an emotional and entertaining experience. The film's song "Soni Soni" has already become a hit, paving the way for a memorable cinematic journey.