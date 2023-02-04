topStoriesenglish2569593
It's a Reunion of 'Chak De! India' Girls at Chitrashi Rawat's Wedding, Check out Pics

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: `Chak De! India` actor Chitrashi Rawat tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Chitrashi`s wedding marked the reunion of `Chak De! India` actresses. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade and Tanya Abrol can be seen having a gala time at Chitrashi`s wedding festivities.

They all worked together in `Chak De! India`, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. For the special day, Chitrashi opted for an ochre yellow lehenga in many pics, she can be seen smiling and posing with her Chak De! India co-stars and husband Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani.

Sharing pictures from the wedding day, Vidya wrote, "Got our babygurl married.#blessings blessings."

Delnaaz Irani and Shruti Panwar were also present at the ceremony.Apart from `Chak De! India`, Chitrashi has also worked in `Fashion`, and Genelia D`Souza`s `Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya`. Dhruvaditya, on the other hand, has worked on projects like `Flight`, `Prem Mayee` and `Damaged`.

If reports are to be believed, Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya fell in love with each other while working together in the film Prem Mayee.

