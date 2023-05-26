Jogira Sara Ra Ra Movie Review: A Fun And Breezy Must Watch

Film - Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Story - Ghalib Asad Bhopali

Director - Kushan Nandy

Rating - **** Stars

Cast - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Zarina Wahab, Suman Patel, Ananya Thakur, Aanshi Pal, Manisha Gupta



Kushan Nandy creates this crazy world of well-written characters and their craziness that you cannot help but fall in love with them. The film revolves around Jogi Pratap, a wedding planner and organizer, who doesn’t believe in marriage, and Dimple Chaubey, a desi wild girl, who keeps crashing her own wedding.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Jogi Pratap, who runs a wedding-organizing company, Shaandaar Events, in a small town. He is the sheer definition of Jugaad (fixer) and doesn’t hesitate to beg, borrow, trick, or steal to make a buck for himself.



Dimple Chaubey, loves to act out her fantasies, she once took off with her boyfriend with a bag full of money, and once the money got over, she came back home and planned one more scandal. She drinks, smokes and loves having a good time.



Dimple crashes a wedding which Jogi has organized, and there is an instant connection between the two, the duo is like fireflies around fire, the duo is just fireworks all around when left to their own devices. Jogi takes care of his four sisters, mother, and aunt. He is the only male member of the family, and he is constantly bombarded with never-ending demands.



Jogi’s new client is the Chaubey family, and while decorating their house Jogi discovers the girl who tricked him, Dimple, she is getting married, but she has other plans as she doesn’t wish to settle with her groom Lallu, played by Mimoh. Dimple urges Jogi to crash her wedding, Jogi agrees instantly and starts conspiring to break the wedding, in the most hilarious ways.



Jogi starts feeding wrong ideas to Lallu, his family, urging them to ask for dowry, creating accidents but when nothing works, he and his employee kidnap Dimple to crash the wedding. He uses local Chaudhary Gang style of kidnapping and makes everyone believe that an actual gang has kidnapped Dimple.



Dimple starts living with Jogi and his family, and finds she is happiest with them and Jogi. The wedding is called off, and Jogi drops Dimple back to her home.



But Dimple’s family discovers that Jogi is behind the whole Kidnapping, and now they force Jogi to get married to Dimple.



Now, Jogi and Dimple, are planning to crash their own wedding, which turns into a colossal mad-house riot, involving real gangs and cops, what happens next, is not just hilarious but heartwarming as well.



Nawazuddin has done an incredible job, his character shift between a cutthroat business owner, or someone who is helpless in front of his family or willing to do anything to save his neck, his character is multi-layered and nuanced,



Neha as Dimple, the desi girl gone wild, she has owned the role and doesn’t miss a beat. She is vulnerable, but always creating one chaos after another.



Zarina Wahab and Sanjay Mishra, the seasoned actors give a worthy performance.



Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a fun and breezy comic caper with hilarious twists and turns, it is a must-watch!