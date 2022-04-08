New Delhi: Although John Abraham's latest actioner 'Attack' failed to perform exceptionally at the Box Office, the actor is still very proud of his work and the team behind the film.

John, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share an appreciation note for the film and thanked his fans for all the love and support they showered on his work.

He wrote, "Whatever appreciation we have received for the film, a big thank you to the audience for accepting something that’s new and different. Attack was an honest, humble experiment on our part, to give the industry something refreshing and new. It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves, but we got what we wanted. I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on Attack."

Take a look at his post:

'Attack' features John as a super soldier. It arrived in theatres on April 1. It also features Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is backed by Pen Studios, John's JA Entertainment, and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

The film got off to a good start at the Box Office initially but dramatically fell after the release weekend. After Day 3 of its release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared a BO report and claimed that the film was performing below the mark.

He tweeted, "#Attack is below the mark... No major growth / jump on Day 2 and 3 is disappointing... The #RRR wave has also impacted its prospects in mass sectors... Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 11.51 cr."

Prior to Attack, John was last seen in 'Satyameva Jayate 2', which did not perform as well as expected at the box office.