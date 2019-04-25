'Kabir Singh' trailer might be out in mid-May

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor feels that the trailer of his upcoming action-thriller film "Kabir Singh" will be out in the second week of May.

"Trailer (of 'Kabir Singh') will be out in May. We were thinking whether we should put out a teaser or not," Shahid said while interacting with the media at 'GeoSpa Global Spa India Awards' here on Wednesday.

"When we saw the teaser, we were very happy with it so, we just said let's go and put it out'. So, the right time for the trailer will obviously be five weeks before the release of the film. I feel the trailer will come out in the second week of May and then the film will be out one month after that," he added.

"Kabir Singh" is a remake of Telugu film "Arjun Reddy" (2017). Shahid is playing the role of a doctor in "Kabir Singh".

He said: "There are some films of mine which people say that they shouldn't be made. They say you shouldn't touch something that is so good. If someone tells me to play characters of some of my previous films then, I might not be able to do it again but honestly, the same filmmaker (director Sandeep Vanga) wanted to make it and I find the role very exciting."

Shahid said the makers of "Kabir Singh" tried to retain the essence of "Arjun Reddy" but also came up with something new.

He said: "We have shifted the film to Delhi and Mumbai. We have changed the backdrop. Therefore, my character's family has changed and his upbringing has changed but we have tried to retain the essence and fundamental energy of the character."

"I am very excited for its release. It's out on June 21 and I am very overwhelmed with the reactions. People were saying to me that This is what we want to see you do' and I was like 'Was I doing something wrong before?' It's a very special and important film for me."

A few days back, "Baahubali" star Prabhas watched the teaser of "Kabir Singh" and he had some kind words for it.

"I spoke to Prabhas and he was very kind. He is Mahendra Baahubali for us so, it was really cool and encouraging to get such kind words from him because the Hindi audience might not know that Arjun Reddy' is an iconic Telugu film and it received a lot of love from the audience," Shahid said.

"Kabir Singh" is clashing with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer "Mental Hai Kya" on June 21. Shahid feels that if a film is good, people will watch it.

"If the film is not good, even if it has a solo release, it doesn't do well. Since last one year, we have seen that happening with so many films. We had already said that we are coming on that date so, the ball was always in other film's court but I wish all the best to them," he said.