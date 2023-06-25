Kamal Haasan Joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K, Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Him

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has boarded Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi movie 'Project K', the makers said on Sunday. Headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the upcoming big-budget film is produced by C Aswani Dutt, founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared Haasan's casting announcement on its official Twitter page. "Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK," the banner said in the tweet. 'Project K' also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Amitabh Bachchan also welcomed Kamal on board and took to Twittr and shared a post writing, "Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it’s been a while!"

Later in the day, Haasan said he is happy to reunite with Dutt after five decades when he used to be a dance assistant and the latter was an assistant director. "Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director fromour next generation is at the helm. My co stars Mr Prabhas and Ms Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process.

"I am eagerly waiting for 'Project K'. Whatever position the audience places me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for 'Project K'. With our director Nag Ashwin's vision, I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema," the 'Vikram' star said in a statement.

Dutt is backing the project in the 50th year of his production house. He said his dream of working with Haasan has finally come true with 'Project K'. "It's a great moment for any producer to be working with two legendary actors together - Mr Kamal Haasan and Mr Amitabh Bachchan. It's truly a blessing for me in the 50th year of my career," the producer said. "We are all super excited and privileged that he agreed to come onboard and complete our world," added director Ashwin.

'Project K' is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 12, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The science-fiction thriller which is being made on a massive budget and marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame.