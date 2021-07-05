हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan's 'Bhoot Police' first look poster, says 'feel 'Saif' with Vibhooti'!

On Monday (July 5), Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan released the first look of the comedy-horror film 'Bhoot Police' featuring her hubby Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;Bhoot Police&#039; first look poster, says &#039;feel &#039;Saif&#039; with Vibhooti&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: On Monday (July 5), Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan released the first look of the film 'Bhoot Police' featuring her hubby Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram and fans are excited about his intriguing new character! In the poster, Saif Ali Khan is seen wearing a black leather jacket and a necklace often seen in supernatural films. The actor is also seen carrying a spiked weapon with beaded necklaces hanging from it. 

Kareena shared the picture with a clever caption and wrote, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip".

Check out the first look poster:

The horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police' is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and is scheduled to release on September 10 this year. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor

According to an IANS report, the shoot for the film had begun last November and ended by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The director of the film Pavan Kirpalani, is known for other horror films such as 'Ragini MMS' and 'Phobia'.

