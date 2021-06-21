Kareena Kapoor Khan shares ‘aww-dorable’ pics of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur performing yoga asanas

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures on her Instagram handle, in which actor Saif Ali Khan can be seen performing yoga 'asanas' with his four-year-old son, Taimur.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we are always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home..."

Kareena captioned the photos, which left netizens in awe of Saif's bonding with Taimur.

Earlier in the day, Kareena also shared her yoga journey - how it began and how she's trying to continue it after two pregnancies. She revealed that it was quite difficult for her to get back into a yoga routine after giving birth. However, she wrote that she is ready to begin again and dive into a consistent yoga practice.

This is not the first time that the 40-year-old has endorsed yoga. In an earlier Instagram post, the 'Jab We Met' actress revealed that she starts her day by performing yoga.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's multistarrer magnum opus 'Takht'.