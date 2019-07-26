close

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 'Honoured', says Vicky Kaushal as 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' re-releases in Maharashtra

"Happy and honoured to share that our film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' will be re-released only for today, July 26th, to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'," Vicky Kaushal wrote.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@vickykaushal09

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal posted a heartwarming note on the re-release of his 2019 blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' on Kargil Vijay Diwas across Maharashtra.

Sharing a still from his film, Vicky wrote that he is 'happy and honoured' and thanked the state government for their support. 'Uri' will be screened in 500 theatres and the film's director Aditya Dhar commented on Vicky's post saying that a particular show is free of cost for all students between the age of 18-25 years. 

"Happy and honoured to share that our film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' will be re-released only for today, July 26th, to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. It will be screened for free in 500 theatres across Maharashtra. Extremely thankful to the Maharashtra state government for their support and encouragement to this initiative by RSVP Movies. Jai Hind," read Vicky's post.

So, 'How's the Josh?'

'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which released in January, is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Apart from Vicky, actors like Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina played prominent roles in the film. 

It earned over Rs 240 crore at the box office and is currently the second highest-grossing film of 2019.  

