Kartik Aaryan-Alaya F starrer ‘Freddy’ to stream on THIS OTT platform

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer Freddy will be released directly on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The thriller will see Kartik in a never-seen-before avatar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kartik Aaryan-Alaya F starrer 'Freddy' to stream on THIS OTT platform

Mumbai: After doing roles as a news anchor in Dhamaka, ghost buster in Bhool Bhulaiyya, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in and as ‘Freddy’ along with Alaya F. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. The film will soon release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.  

Fans of the actor could not control their excitement as soon as the announcement was made and took to the comments section to express their love. “Finally, our fav superstar is coming on Hotstar,” commented one user. “Can't wait Anymore for FREDDY,” added another user. 

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar.” 

While talking about his association with Disney+ Hotstar, Kartik Aaryan said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar.” 

Apart from 'Freddy', Kartik Aaryan will be seen in 'Satyaprem ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani and also has Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' in his kitty.

