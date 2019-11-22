Kartik Aaryan birthday special: Best dialogues of Bollywood's 'King of Monologues'

Bollywood's 'Chocolate boy' Kartik Aaryan turns a year older today and social media is full of wishes for the actor. Ever since his debut with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011, the handsome hunk has been tickling our funny bones with comic entertainers.

Some of his best performances include 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and the latest 'Luka Chuppi'.

On Kartik's birthday today, here is a look at the King of Monologues' best dialogues:

"Do saal mein, chaubees mahino mein, 104 hafton mein, 102 hafte rulaya hai isne ... ek hafta per saal ki khushi ka average kaunsi relationship mein hota hai" - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

"Main tujhe utne hi gehre khadde mei koodne de sakta hoon, jitni mere paas rassi ho" - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

"Maan gaya ladki ko, chanakya ki maa hai yeh aurat" - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

"Har ladki ka siyapa hai ki I love surprises ... jab ki asal baat yeh hai ki women hate surprises ... they just love the opportunity to pretend to be surprised" - Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

"Shaadi shuda aadmi hamesha office ke liye late kyun ho rahe hote hai ... kyun ki joh time pe uthte hai woh baat karne mein late ho jaate hai ... aur joh samajhdar hai woh uthte hi late hai ... ki saala utho, tayaar ho aur bhaago" - Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

"Abhe tu Titanic waali ko dekh le ... chal maana ki lakdi pe ek aadmi ke fit hone ki jagah thi ... toh pandra-pandra minute ki baari nahi le sakte the"- Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

"Tumhara pariwar hai ya mobile network ... jahan jaate hai wahan pahunch jaata hai" - Luka Chuppi

Kartik will next be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' along with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The film releases on December 6, 2019.

Here's wishing the talented actor a very happy birthday!