Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Smashes Records, Surpasses Krrish 3 At Worldwide Box Office

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to dominate the global box office, achieving a massive milestone in just 16 days of release. The horror-comedy has grossed an astounding ₹376.13 crores worldwide, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3, which earned ₹374 crores globally.

In India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has collected ₹245.03 crores net (₹289.13 crores gross, including taxes), while its international revenue stands at ₹87 crores, further solidifying its global appeal. The film’s impressive performance is fueled by its universal charm, drawing in a broad audience, especially families.

The film’s box office numbers show impressive day-on-day growth, with a notable 25% increase in collections yesterday, highlighting sustained interest and repeat viewership. Kartik Aaryan, reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, leads a star-studded cast that includes Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in theaters on November 1, 2024, and shows no signs of slowing down.