Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821370https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/kartik-aaryan-s-bhool-bhulaiyaa-3-smashes-records-surpasses-krrish-3-at-worldwide-box-office-2821370.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Smashes Records, Surpasses Krrish 3 At Worldwide Box Office

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surpassed Krrish 3's worldwide box office collection, grossing ₹376.13 crores in just 16 days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2024, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Smashes Records, Surpasses Krrish 3 At Worldwide Box Office (Image: X)

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to dominate the global box office, achieving a massive milestone in just 16 days of release. The horror-comedy has grossed an astounding ₹376.13 crores worldwide, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3, which earned ₹374 crores globally.

In India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has collected ₹245.03 crores net (₹289.13 crores gross, including taxes), while its international revenue stands at ₹87 crores, further solidifying its global appeal. The film’s impressive performance is fueled by its universal charm, drawing in a broad audience, especially families.

The film’s box office numbers show impressive day-on-day growth, with a notable 25% increase in collections yesterday, highlighting sustained interest and repeat viewership. Kartik Aaryan, reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, leads a star-studded cast that includes Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in theaters on November 1, 2024, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK