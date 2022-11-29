topStoriesenglish
Kartik Aaryan shares scary glimpse of what all Dr. Freddy Ginwala can do in love! Watch

Kartik Aaryan shared a video on Instagram in which he could be seen as the actor himself on one side and on the other side as Dr. Freddy Ginwala.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has had one of his most amazing years with 2022 and all set to end it also on a high note, he will be seen in his highly anticipated next, ‘Freddy’ soon and meanwhile he has been increasing the excitement and fear among fans by sharing small glimpses of the film. And in the latest video, superstar Kartik Aaryan and Dentist Freddy Ginwala come face to face. 

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video clip where you see him being the actor, Kartik himself on one side and on the other is Dr. Freddy Ginwala. While the two seem to be having a light hearted face off, the dentist leaves us all terrified, including Kartik when he shows glimpses of the heights he can go to for love. 

Kartik wrote, "#Freddy Pyaar Mein Kya Kua Kar Sakta Hai"  

From talking about their professions, to their pets Katori and Hardy and their hobbies, things go dark when Kartik talks about how his fans do so much for him out of love to which Freddy replies in a serious tone, "Main bhi pyaar mein kuch bhi kar jaata hoon." 

The teasers and miniclips and the songs of Freddy have left fans super excited to see Kartik Aaryan in a such a new and different and terrifying avatar as he promises his best foot put forward as an actor too. The film is all set to hit the digital screens from December 2, 2022. The actor will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’ and Kabir Khan's untitled next. 

