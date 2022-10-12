Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 World Television Premiere on October 16 - Check where and when to watch

New Delhi: This year's one of the most successful horror comedy films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel of the highly acclaimed Bollywood franchise of the same name, is all set for its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The film was loved immensely by audiences during its theatrical release and is all set to captivate television audiences with the World Television Premiere on October 16, 2022, at 8 PM.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 ON TV: TIME AND DATE

The plot in the movie unfolds as Reet (Kiara Advani) and Ruhan (Kartik Aaryan) cross paths on an unexpected journey leading them to an abandoned mansion and a dreaded spirit that has been trapped for 18 years. What follows is a scary adventure and a tragedy turning into a comedy. The film is helmed by renowned director Anees Bazmee.

Speaking of the World Television Premiere of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Sony MAX, Kartik Aaryan said, "As an actor, I crave to explore different facets of entertainment and working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been a great experience. Playing with the horror-comedy genre is unique and I couldn't have asked for a better team on this spookily humorous journey. Television will always be an extraordinary forum for me for its incredible reach. Having the World Television Premiere on Sony MAX is an excellent opportunity for us to bring this movie to you in the comforts of your homes. I hope people will shower us with a similar kind of love and support on television too."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set in an engrossing plot with hilarious sequences that will leave viewers in splits.

