Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Crosses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Lifetime Business, Earns Rs 198.66 Cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Collections: It surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lifetime business of 50 days Rs 186.12 Crore in just 9 days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Crosses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Lifetime Business, Earns Rs 198.66 Cr Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has arrived as the biggest Diwali entertainer of 2024. Ever since its release, the film has been ruling the hearts of the masses and dominating the box office worldwide. With Kartik Aaryan returning as Rooh Baba, the film achieved the biggest opening of his career. While enjoying a phenomenal run on the big screen, it reached a milestone by surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lifetime business of Rs 186.12 CR in just 9 days.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s phenomenal success has been nothing short of extraordinary. Almost touching the 200 crore mark in just one week and surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s life time numbers - just too incredible and the franchise gets bigger and bigger with every instalment. This franchise not only celebrates its unique genre but also Kartik’s journey from being a star to now superstar. This time he gave it his all and made jaws drop with his performance - taking the franchise to a completely new level. The way he entertains the audiences and gets the pulse of the masses, makes him the most loved and a superstar for a reason."

Amid intense competition, the film has now broken its own record. It surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lifetime business of 50 days Rs 186.12 Crore in just 9 days, with its total standing at Rs 198.66 Cr. Remarkably, it has crossed the lifetime collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which held the highest gross in 2022. 

