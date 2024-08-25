‘Khel Khel Mein’ Records A 100% Jump On Second Saturday: Is Hindi Cinema Seeing A Shift?

'Khel Khel Mein' is defying the odds in a way that hasn't been seen in Hindi cinema for quite some time. Following a difficult launch during the Independence Day weekend, where it was overshadowed by the massive success of 'Stree 2', the trade had all but written off this film. However, the audience had different plans.

In a rare event for Bollywood, 'Khel Khel Mein' saw a remarkable 100% increase in box office collections from its second Friday to Saturday. While the number of shows remains limited, the trend is becoming impossible to ignore, especially as the film gains further momentum on its second Sunday.

This film is exhibiting the characteristics of a sleeper hit—something we haven’t seen much of since the rise of the weekend box office craze. 'Khel Khel Mein' seems to be proving that, when it comes to good cinema, a slow start doesn't always mean a quick finish. It’s turning heads and challenging the narrative that its journey is over.