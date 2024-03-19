NewsEntertainmentMovies
KUNAL KEMMU

Kunal Kemmu Turns Singer-Songwriter For Madgaon Express' 'Hum Yahin,' Song Out Now

The film has become one of the most anticipated releases, after the thundering trailer response and with lead actors constantly keeping fans on their toes with BTS updates, and the songs gaining immense love, the excitement continues to build. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kunal Kemmu Turns Singer-Songwriter For Madgaon Express' 'Hum Yahin,' Song Out Now Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is set to take the audience on a laughter-filled journey with Madgaon Express! The film has become one of the most anticipated releases, after the thundering trailer response and with lead actors constantly keeping fans on their toes with BTS updates, and the songs gaining immense love, the excitement continues to build. Now, unveiling yet another gem, ‘Hum Yahin,’ penned and sung by the multi-talented Kunal Kemmu, promising to evoke waves of nostalgia and warmth among fans.

The song Hum Yahin serves as a soulful reminder of cherished memories with friends, evoking a sense of camaraderie and joy. With lyrics that tug at the heartstrings and a melody that resonates deeply, it promises to bring a smile to the faces of listeners. 

Ankur Tewari, renowned for his musical prowess, serves as the music composer for Hum Yahin, adding his signature touch to the composition. However, what makes this song truly special is Kunal Kemmu's involvement as the co-composer, singer, and lyricist. His personal touch infuses the track with sincerity and authenticity, making it a genuine expression of emotion.

Furthermore, the sound production, helmed by Bradley Tellis, elevates the song to new heights, ensuring that every note is perfectly attuned to evoke the desired emotions in the audience.

As anticipation builds for the release of Madgaon Express, Hum Yahin serves as a delightful teaser, offering a glimpse into the heartwarming narrative that awaits audiences. With Kunal Kemmu's multifaceted talent on full display, this song is poised to become a favorite among music enthusiasts and fans alike.

Madgaon Express promises to be a cinematic journey filled with laughter, friendship, and heartfelt moments, and Hum Yahin sets the perfect tone for what's to come. As listeners immerse themselves in its melody and lyrics, they are transported to a world where memories are made and friendships are cherished, making Hum Yahin a song worth revisiting time and time again.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?